LEWISBURG — Frizzy and unkempt customers may find their stylist has a different look when they visit their favorite salon.
Many spa and salon employees as well as barbers will be wearing masks or other gear as green phase pandemic protection is in effect. The gear at a local salon ranged from cloth masks to gowns and plastic head covering depending on the work being done.
Customers were asked to mask up, sanitize their hands and keep a healthy distance when they arrive for an appointment. Walk-ins were also ruled out for now.
But it was good that the business, with limits, got rolling again this week, said Denise Troutman, Greek Isles Salon and Spa owner.
The shutdown closed Troutman’s shop for nearly 90 days. During that time, the many staff members filed for unemployment and waited. A couple of false starts before Union County entered the green phase were also disappointing.
“It was a long three months,” Troutman said. “You miss people.”
During the time away, Troutman prepared for the new way of doing business, ensuring safe distance between work locations. There are also signs reminding clients to do their part to keep it safe.
Above all, there would be plenty of sanitation and cleaning supplies on hand.
There was also time for redecorating the Market Street location.
A portrait of Audrey Hepburn is now in the display window. A large mirror and wall fixtures now hang where her portrait was. There are individual chairs, nicely finished, instead of sofa-style seating.
All things considered, the atmosphere at Greek Isles remained as lively this week as if there had been no break.
“I always consider us a friendly and fun salon,” Troutman said. “I think we’ve pretty much succeeded in getting that back again.”
Troutman said she missed her clients, and the clients of her staff whom she also knows from years of coming to Greek Isles.
So far, Troutman said people are fine with the new rules. The staff is simply glad to be back though one stylist said the plastic headgear she wore occasionally fogged up.
