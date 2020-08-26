MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday confirmed that 21 residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died of COVID-19.
According to the DOH weekly statistics, 95 residents of the center have tested positive for COVID-19, with 21 deaths reported from the virus.
In addition, 55 staff members are listed as testing positive for COVID-19.
The report lists the facility’s capacity as 138, and notes that the facility has 50 current residents.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton has temporarily taken over management of the facility.
One week ago, the DOH listed 73 residents and 36 staff members as testing positive for COVID-19. Thirteen resident deaths were reported from the virus at that time.
The DOH said the facility had its first cases linked to COVID-19 on Aug. 3.
Nate Wardole, DOH press secretary, reported Friday that 31 residents of the center had been transferred to acute care facilities.
As of Monday, Wardole said he was still working to obtain the latest information on the number of residents who had been transferred to other facilities.
“At this time, the number of transfers out of the facility has slowed,” he reported, on Tuesday. “Residents have been transferred to local health systems in the area.”
He also confirmed the National Guard’s deployment to the Milton center ended Tuesday evening.
“Their deployment was extended from leaving earlier in the day to later in the day to ensure a smooth handoff occurs,” Wardle said.
“The state’s temporary manager, Senior Health Care Solutions, remains on site,” he said.
