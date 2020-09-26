WATSONTOWN — As Brandon Sperl drives his 2004 Ford F150 along local roadways, he at times receives a "thumbs up" from individuals who see his truck, and at other times has individuals make unflattering gestures toward him.
Sperl has placed "Trump 2020" flags on the hood and tailgate of his truck. In addition, a Trump banner is across the rear window, and other signs of support for the president's re-election bid appear on various parts of the truck.
"He's going to be our next president," Sperl said. "You gotta spread the love a little bit."
He noted varying reactions when people see his truck driving down the street.
"I get thumbs up, I get thumbs down," Sperl said. "I get people yelling 'Trump 2020.'"
On occasion, he has noticed individuals making obscene gestures toward the truck.
When Trump was first elected in 2016, Sperl was just 16 years old and unable to vote.
Although Sperl was not yet old enough to cast a ballot, he started following Trump and presidential politics.
"He is a man of his word," Sperl said, of Trump. "He's trying to protect our borders. He speaks his mind very well."
He's confident Trump will win a second term in the Oval Office.
"For the next four years, I hope all the countries are able to work together," Sperl said. "Hopefully, Congress can start working with (Trump)."
He believes Trump has not been able to reach some of his goals because of the strong political divide which exists in Washington, D.C.
"He's kept his promises," Sperl said, of Trump. "Some of the things he tries to accomplish, he can't because of (Nancy) Pelosi and the House."
A 2020 graduate of the Warrior Run High School, Sperl has enlisted in the U.S. Navy and will be leaving for basic training Nov. 2.
Since he will be leaving Pennsylvania the day before the election, Sperl has already cast his ballot for Trump via a mail-in ballot.
"I am not for (mail-in voting for everyone)," Sperl said. "The mail-in ballot was designed for people like me."
Sperl will spend two weeks in quarantine in Wisconsin before starting basic training in Chicago.
After his six weeks of basic training, Sperl will spend 19 weeks attending schooling to become a machinist mate.
He has committed to spending four years in active duty with the Navy, followed by three years in the Navy Reserves.
"I want to see the world," Sperl said. "I've already gone to 19 states."
Should Trump win a second term in officer, Sperl expressed unwavering confidence in the man who will be his commander in chief.
"He's given us pay raises, the military," Sperl said. "We are getting 1 to 3% more every year, because of (Trump)."
He also has high hopes that a Trump will remains in the White House after the conclusion of the next four years.
"After four years, I'm hoping Don Jr. gets in there," Sperl said. "I hope it's a family thing, a family legacy."
Since he's leaving for the Navy prior to the election, Sperl said his truck will sit in Watsontown with the Trump re-election decorations intact, until he returns.
Sperl is the son of Jesse and Jamie Sperl and the grandson of Joe and Barb Rea.
