LEWISBURG — Hours of entertainment are now available to be borrowed through the Public Library for Union County's new binge box collection.
The collection features more than 30 binge-worthy, boxes each containing four to six DVDs that share themes such as tearjerkers, movies that kill, heroes in tights, Disney princesses, animals gone crazy, fantasy and more. A free bag of microwave popcorn is included which each binge box check-out, while supplies lasts.
To check out a box you must have a Union County Library System card and be a current library member in good standing. Search the library’s online catalog at UnionCountyLibraries.org using the keyword “binge box” or search for a box by name. Binge Boxes are loaned for seven days, with one renewal, and are to be picked up and returned in drop boxes outside of any Union County library.
The late fee for a binge box is $1 per day.
