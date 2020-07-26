Editor’s note: The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia, Northumberland County and Montour counties are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
As a Master Gardener, I am often asked to identify a particular plant or identify a pest causing damage to a plant. Many of the Master Gardeners I’ve met are able to quickly identify both plants and pests based on their years of experience. If you don’t have years of experience to rely on, you may consider downloading one of a number of apps available for your phone that allow you to quickly identify a plant or insect either through a series of questions or a photograph.
There are a number of apps available, but for the purposes of this article I have focused on apps that are, for the most part, free to download and are available on both Android and iOS devices. Each works a bit differently so you may find that having more than one on your device may be helpful. This list is by no means exhaustive, but these are the apps that I have tested out myself and have found easy to use and normally accurate.
PlantSnap will identify a plant based on a photograph, and once identified, provides you with details including care information and where and when it can be planted. As a bonus, it will give you information about where you can purchase the plant. PlantSnap does limit you to 10 IDs a day with the free version, but I have never found this to be an issue. Of all the plant identification apps I have tried, this one is easy to use and provides you with the most in-depth and relevant information you need as a home gardener. When it comes to accuracy, occasionally I will submit a second photograph from a new angle if I have doubts about my results.
If you need help with identifying woody plants, vTree is a great option. This Virginia Tech developed app uses your GPS location to create a list of plants that are native to your area. Rather than taking a picture of a tree, the app gives you the option of answering questions using a basic or advanced ID interview. Using a series of questions, it will narrow your woody plant down to one or in some cases, a handful of options. Once identified, the app provides you with pictures and basic information about the tree. I found this app is very helpful in terms of identification, but you may need to turn to additional sources if you are interested in how to care for your tree or shrub.
When it comes to identifying insects, it was difficult to find an accurate and free app. So, while not free, Picture Insect touts over 95% accuracy and from my own testing, I feel confident in their claims. Once you submit a photo, Picture Insect provides you with three possible identifications for your insect, and from the information provided I have found it easy to make an ID. The app provides good information as well as a list of commonly asked questions. The major downside with Picture Insect is the cost, which is $19.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.
While these apps are helpful, they can never fully replace a knowledgeable pair of human eyes. If you need help identifying a plant or pest in your yard, consider contacting the Garden Hotline. You can send pictures of plants or insects to your local county’s Master Gardener office at ColumbiaMG@psu.edu or MontourMG@psu.edu or NorthumberlandMG@psu.edu . Include your full contact information and if you are sending pictures, try to include a ruler or coin to provide a reference for scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.