MIFFLINBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a white Ford Explorer believed to have been involved in a hit and run Tuesday morning in Limestone Township, Union County.
According to a release issued by Tpr. Kyle Drick, the incident occurred at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at 1100 Red Ridge Road.
Drick said Abigail Martin, 23, of Lewisburg, was riding a bicycle westbound on Red Ridge Road when the Explorer struck the bicycle's rear carrier, which was occupied by an 11-month-old girl.
After striking the bicycle, Drick said the Explorer fled westbound on Ridge Road.
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, the Mifflinburg Hose Company and a Life Flight helicopter were called to the scene.
The 11-month-old girl was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, while Martin was listed in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center.
The Explorer is described as being between 2005 and 2010, with damage to the front passenger-side area of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 570-524-2662.
