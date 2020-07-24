MILTON — The Milton and Warrior Run school districts have received thousands of dollars in grant funding since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives from the two school districts separately highlighted the funds they’ve received during recent online meetings held to outline the reopening plans for the respective schools.
In the Milton Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan listed various grant funds received by the district.
Keegan’s list included: Federal CARES grant dollars, $455,353; COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, $199,509; United Way grant, $12,000; Disaster Relief Fund grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, $1,000.
Keegan said the CARES grant will fund outpatient medical costs, trauma-informed professional development, an employee assistance program, after-school and summer school program, translation services and curriculum for the district’s ESL program, the purchase of COVID-19 environmental protection items, and technological upgrades for flexible learning.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant funded the purchase of thermometers, face masks and shields, cleaning solutions, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and COVID-related cleaning equipment. It also funded a Zoom subscription, outdoor wireless internet access points and a 3D printer to make face shield mask components.
Keegan said during the meeting that the school purchased 20,000 face masks which can be used by students and staff throughout the school year.
In keeping with the recent mandate issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, Keegan said during the online meeting that masks or other face coverings must be worn at virtually all times while on buses or in school buildings.
Keegan said the face coverings can be removed when someone is eating or drinking and they are at least 6 feet away from others.
She said the masks or face coverings can also be removed when students are in a work space that is at least 6 feet from another person. The coverings do not have to be worn if they create unsafe conditions for students working in a technical-education area.
Keegan praised Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, for working in conjunction with the district.
According to Keegan, the $12,000 United Way grant was used to purchase mobile hot spots to be used by students who opt to take online classes through Milton’s cyber school due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Joanne Troutman is a good friend to schools in the Susquehanna Valley,” Keegan said. “She heard our concerns about the lack of wireless access in the region and garnered financial resources to meet those needs.
“There is a powerful, symbolic relationship between United Way and our school districts,” she continued. “(Troutman) advocates for addressing mental health concerns among children... Our relationship expands way beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and Joanne is a welcomed partner in all our efforts.”
The Warrior Run School District also received Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency funding.
During the district’s online meeting to unveil its reopening plan, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district received $178,377 in funding.
Those funds will be used to purchase additional Chromebooks, hand sanitizer, disposable masks, face shields, gloves, sanitizing wipes, food service needs, electrostatic sprayers and cleaning supplies, and infrared thermometers.
Like in the Milton district, Warrior Run will also be requiring students to wear face coverings throughout the school day when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
Coverings must also be worn while students are on buses, and when they are in hallways, libraries, common areas and classrooms.
The first day of school for students in both districts is scheduled for Aug. 20.
