WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming County Sheriff Mark Lusk is warning residents of a scam in which residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be with his office.
Lusk said he's been contacted by Lycoming County residents who received a phone call from a man who states he's with the sheriff's office and has a warrant for their arrest.
The man asks the resident to pay $5,000 or face incarceration.
"The caller then directs the individual to a UPS store to send the money," Lusk said.
According to Lusk, the caller sometimes make statements such as: The warrant was issued due to a failure to appear for court; and that bail is due.
"The intention of the scammer is to access bank account information, a PayPal type account number or a personal credit card number to scare the resident into paying the amount ordered by the scammer," Lusk said. "Before you give anyone your personal information, always call the agency the caller purports to be."
In this case, the Office of Lycoming County Sheriff should be called at 570-327-2280 or the Lycoming County Court Administration should be called at 570-327-2330.
Lusk said residents should not provide personal information over the phone — including credit card information, social security numbers, date of birth or banking information — to individuals they do not know.
