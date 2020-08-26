MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors approved a school opening plan Tuesday night which would permit a majority of students to attend school at a given time and limit liability associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan was a “hybrid” of two of five plans proposed in a letter from Superintendent Dan Lichtel which was posted last week on the district website.
Affirmative votes were voiced by directors Francis Gillott, Wendy McClintock, Jenelle Weaver, Amy Wehr, Tom Eberhart, Mindy Benfer and Dennis Keiser, board president. Dissenters in the 7-2 vote included Tom Hosterman and Bob Mulrooney.
“Option C” as the motion was named by McClintock will allow blended instruction with parents choice for kindergarten through Grade 5. Some students may come to a classroom daily for instruction while others may stay home for instruction by the same Mifflinburg teacher through the school building’s learning management platform.
Sixth through 12th graders under “Option C” with last names beginning with “A” through “M” will attend face-to-face classes with safety measures in place on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students in those grades with “N” through “Z” last names will attend face-to-face classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All Grade 6 through Grade 12 students will learn remotely on Fridays.
Lichtel was confident that the district could make the plan work. He explained the number of students in school on a given day, between 50% and 60% of the students in the district, was at the upper end of what the Pennsylvania Department of Education considered “moderate” risk.
Approval followed lengthy debate and failure of a motion which would have given a go-ahead solely to a blended instruction plan with parental choice.
Approval also came over the objection of building administrators, some of whom feared what was proposed was not equal for all students. Others commented that they had worked all summer preparing for another plan and they expected numerous questions from parents.
It was noted that the first day of school would still be Tuesday, Sept. 8 and two tiers of busing would be needed daily.
The Zoom platform meeting was viewed by over 130 attendees.
Among them were Fred Reibsome who acknowledged it was a difficult time to be a school board member. But he saw no reason that Mifflinburg students could not yet be back in school with a relatively low number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. He said Danville, Milton, Midd-West, Warrior Run and the Shikellamy districts had higher percentages of the population testing positive and were back in school at least four days per week.
“You’re doing us an injustice by not voting tonight to go back to school five days per week,” he told school directors. “I am very behind the community with sports and other things in town, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want their kids back in school.”
Reibsome said put the teachers and students in masks and “get their butts in school.”
Tina Sauers and others also supported in-school learning but were confused by some of the options. Sauers said dividing classes by names would certainly reduce the number of students in school, but isolate some students from their friends.
Exclusive in-person schooling was one of the five options originally proposed.
