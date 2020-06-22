MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust Inc. recently provided $43,000 in scholarships to Mifflinburg Area High School seniors.
Twenty-one members of the Mifflinburg Class of 2020 were awarded scholarships this year. The winners were announced as part of the video senior awards program on June 2. An additional $15,000 worth of scholarships will be awarded in July to previous Mifflinburg graduates who are presently attending college.
A $3,000 Valedictorian Scholarship was awarded to Seth Kline. Conor Emery received the $2,000 Salutatorian Scholarship.
Eight designated scholarships were awarded by M.A.C.S.T. These scholarships are awarded based on the criteria set forth by the founding sponsors. Both Breanna Roush and Korynn Zarr were awarded Mifflinburg FFA Recognition Scholarships. Mollie Bongardner and Rylee Stahl each received a Rhoda K. Reidell-Fasano Award. Clayton Reed was awarded the Robert L. Manotti Sr., Wrestling Award and Cara Snook was presented the Kermit W. & Mary E. Dale & Sons Environmental Conservation Award. Two new designated scholarships were presented this year. Gavin Enders was awarded the Charles “Skeet” Reidell Scholarship and Valerie Rakerd received the Mifflinburg Christkindl Community Service Scholarship.
Five $2,000 memorial scholarships honoring former educators were given to the members of the Class of 2020. The memorial scholarships were as follows: Jacky Jiang, the Ray Bloom Memorial; Sarah Koch, the John Edwards Memorial, Dylan Linn, the Dick Reilly Memorial; Jenna Ritter, the Linda Katherman Memorial; and Marra Shuck, the Charles “Skeet” Reidell Memorial.
Eight additional members of the Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 2020 received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 from M.A.C.S.T. Inc. funds. Seniors receiving these scholarships were: Kiley Aikey, Ainsley Bair, Erica Hauger, Seth Kline, Valerie Rakerd, Christopher Rapson, Matthew Reber, and Cadin Sheesley.
Mifflinburg seniors that were awarded scholarships will be attending 12 different institutions of higher education this coming year. They will be studying nineteen different majors.
The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust scholarships are available to any Mifflinburg Area High School senior planning to continue their education at a post-secondary institution. The scholarships are awarded based on application merit, and criteria requested by the sponsors. Individuals interesting in sponsoring or donating to the Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc. should contact M.A.C.S.T., Inc. at 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA or call 570-966-2189. Additional information can be found at www. MACST.org.
