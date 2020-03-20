ALLENTOWN — The PPL Foundation will be donating $500,000 to Operation HELP, to support customers dealing with temporary hardships as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
“These are extraordinary times for individuals and families throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania, and this contribution will help ease the burden for some of the most vulnerable among them” said Ryan Hill, president of PPL Foundation. “This contribution will supplement the more than $1 million that PPL Electric Utilities, its employees and its customers donate each year to support Operation HELP."
Operation HELP was established in 1983 to help PPL Electric Utilities customers pay their energy bills. It is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 100,000 customers since 1983.
Every dollar contributed to Operation HELP goes to assisting those in need with their energy bills, and the program is not just for electricity bills.
