WASHINGTON — To help Pennsylvania families and businesses access resources made available by the CARES Act and other sources, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) has created a web page to provide information on the act.

The page includes information on: Direct payments to individuals and families; unemployment compensation; paid sick and emergency family leave; federal income taxes; temporary relief for federal student loan borrowers; Paycheck Protection Program loans; Economic Injury Disaster loans; Express Bridge Loans; debt relief for existing SBA loans; the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Business Lending Program; refundable federal tax credit for employee retention; deferral of federal payroll tax liability; and Pennsylvania’s Shared-Work Program.

To access the site, visit www.toomey.senate.gov.

