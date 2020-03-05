SELINSGROVE — The Becky Blue Band will go by a new name, at least for an upcoming blues festival audition.
The Billtown Blues Challenge Festival Audition Concert will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Genetti Hotel Ballroom, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. General admission is $15, or $10 for Billtown Blues Association members.
The groups’s namesake said Becky Blue and the Brand New Review was adopted after serious thought and an accelerated creative output.
“It’s still the same band members,” Blue said. “But over the past year I’ve really gotten prolific with writing and doing a lot of songwriting.”
So much songwriting that Blue said a new name simply seemed like a good choice.
“Being that we are playing original music, I thought ‘Becky Blue Band’ just didn’t sound right,” Blue said. “When I am singing with the New Review I am singing our music. So we are not doing any cover songs.”
Blue said they will still perform as the Becky Blue Band, because many people like to hear songs they they are familiar with.
“This way, it gives me a chance to get the original music out there a little at a time,” she added. “But (we) are still able to please the crowd with their favorite cover songs with the other project.”
The output of original work has let to an ongoing album project. To date, seven of 10 original songs have been recorded.
Blue said they will judged along five categories at the audition, including originality.
“Traditionally, people don’t do a whole set of original music,” she added. “They might do one or two original songs.”
In 2019, the band auditioned with two originals and three cover songs around them.
“During the past year while we were playing our original music around, we were getting really good feedback about it,” Blue recalled. “We decided that this year we were just going to play our music only.”
The band writes the new material as a unit.
“We finally found our own writing process,” Blue said. “I draw up the blueprints, then we sit down and build a house.”
Blue’s band includes Dan Montville (lead guitar), Scott Myers (bass), Car Gatty (drums) and Justin Aurand (piano/organ). They recently completed a winter series of performances in downtown Selinsgrove, including Bot’s Cafe.
Roar and Jangle of Williamsport, the Kevin Hyatt Band from Mansfield, the Noaker Combs Duo of Lewisburg, JP Williams with Eddie the Harp from Tunkhannock, the Cadillac Cats of Williamsport and Jason P. Yoder of Selinsgrove were also scheduled to audition.
