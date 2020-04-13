MILTON — In the two-week gap between the public school closure and the beginning of virtual education, teachers in the Milton Area School District remained in contact with their pupils.
With school districts now two weeks into the cyber education process — and with Gov. Tom Wolf mandating that school doors will remain closed for the remainder of the school year — three Milton educators took time to reflect on the successes they've experiencing transitioning to a virtual learning environment.
"Before online learning started, I did have communication with my student's families and even got a few pictures sent to me with notes saying how much their child missed me," Jessica Joseph, an autistic support teacher at Baugher Elementary School, said.
"I also had parents reach out to me about how they could help their child during this time off with their academics," she continued. "I actually set up some of my online learning resources a week before the district made the announcement that we would be going to online learning. I made simple resources for parents to have some materials for their children to work on."
Tammy Neyhard, a first-grade teacher at White Deer Elementary School, made online enrichment materials available for families during the two-week shutdown.
"I also scheduled online meetings so we could see each other," she said. "As a teacher, I normally see my kids for hours every day and then think about them when I go home. I love seeing my kids every day and when I learned that we weren't going back for a while, I had to start planning to keep that contact."
The teachers have missed not being able to see their students in person.
"March is when you really start to see students grow and show all of the things they have been learning throughout the school year," Joseph said. "Missing out on seeing part of that was really upsetting. When all those posts started appearing on social media about teachers missing their students, they really are all true."
She described the first day of online education as being "like a breath of fresh air."
"While it is a learning experience for teachers, students and parents, being able to see my students through a video call for the first time made my heart so happy," Joseph said. "I even got a little bit teary eyed because I miss my students so much."
Neyhard had a similar experience.
"When we had our first Zoom meeting, the students were smiling and laughing and talking all at once," she said. "We were truly happy to be together again... After the first meeting, many parents reached out to me to express gratitude. Not only were the students happy, the parents loved seeing kids interact with their friends, as well."
Because her students require a lot of one-on-one learning sessions, Joseph said she "did kind of panic" when she realized Milton may have to switch to an online learning model for the remainder of the school year.
"This experience has made me do lots of research on different tools that can be used on the iPad and different interactive learning methods that my students would find engaging," she said. "This experience has really opened my eyes of ways how I can bring technology into the classroom settings more in the future."
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Neyhard used Class Dojo as a form of communication.
"This is where students can share their work through pictures, text and video," she said. "Our class usually used this to share work with parents. Now it's so useful because the student can complete their work at home and share it with me."
Eileen Kirk, a Milton Area High School math teacher, teaches a mini-lesson to students each day using virtual technology.
"It is quite similar to my students seeing me write on our Smartboard back in regular school," she said. "What I really like is that my students can share their (computer) screen with me and we can work together on their specific assignment. I can see their math problem and we can solve it together."
Both Neyhard and Joseph have also incorporated various programs into their virtual classrooms.
"Digital interactive notebooks are the resource I use the most with my students and I find them to be the most successful at (using)," Joseph said. "To create these, I took materials that I used in the classroom and put them in PowerPint, and made it so all the pieces that would have been moved with Velcro in the classroom setting could be moved digitally."
"My students are 6 and 7 years old," Neyhard said. "Some of my students are very tech savvy and some are not. Luckily, the main online learning programs we use have been used before the shutdown."
Neyhard has also incorporated her family into her lessons.
Recently, her 17-year-old daughter Talulah read a story to students online.
"My class always loves hearing about my daughter and what she's up to," Neyhard said. "Just like my students like to hear about my family, I like to hear about theirs. I've gotten to meet brothers, sisters, aunts, and event pets during our meetings."
"I think the personal contact with our students is so important," Kirk said. "It's important to have personal check-ins... We walk about what's going on in their lives, what it is like to be a teenager in quarantine."
Both Neyhard and Joseph said their school days begin at 8 a.m. Neyhard meets virtually with her fellow educators, while Joseph answers parent questions and prepares for the school day.
"At 9 a.m., I hold a morning meeting with all my students, for about 15 to 20 minutes," Joseph said. "During morning meeting we say hello to our friends, sing songs, go over calendar, read a story and then go over our work for the day."
She then meets individually with students to review lessons and work on academic skills.
Neyhard also meets virtually with her class at 9 a.m.
"We come together to talk about our goals from the day before, shout outs and assignments for the day," Neyhard said. "We usually have a question of the day and I introduce the word of the day."
At 10 a.m., Neyhard has online meetings with groups of students.
"With 17 students, I am making at least five group calls to discuss assignments," she said. "These group calls allow me to touch base with students in smaller settings so I can demonstrate lessons and answer any questions."
The teachers have embraced the virtual teaching experience.
"Virtual school is a whole new experience for all of us," Kirk said. "I find it a bonding experience with my students and colleagues. I have received great support from our administration, my colleagues, our tech department and my students."
Neyhard said it's important for teachers to regularly be available for their students to contact.
"Be that consistent factor in your student's lives," she said. "Not just to assign materials, but to talk, share and laugh together... One of the most important pieces of teaching is relationships."
Joseph is proud of the way in which her students have adjusting to the new learning environment.
"They amaze me every day with their ability to adapt to this change and how they are growing as learners," she said. "When they have incredible breakthroughs in their learning, it is so exciting, but I do become upset at times because I cannot physically celebrate with them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.