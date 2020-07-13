HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Sunday an additional 725 positive cases of COVID-19, most of which came from Allegheny and Philadelphia counties.
Locally, cases rose little. Over six area counties, only nine new cases have been reported since Friday.
The statewide total rose to 95,414. The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 200. Philadelphia County reported 148 new cases. The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 5 and July 11 was 137,084 with 5,314 positive test results.
Death data and additional numbers will be updated Monday, officials noted.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department reports seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,258 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,471 cases among employees, for a total of 21,729 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Of total deaths, 4,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 7,132 of total cases are in health care workers.
Local confirmed cases in area counties:
• Northumberland, 312 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 225 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 395 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 89 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 71 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 61 cases (2 deaths)
