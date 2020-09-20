MILTON — Milton Police asked Black Lives Matter-style demonstrators to clear Filbert Street as a Sunday afternoon rally grew to nearly 100 participants.
The gathering was called to draw attention to specific grievances organizers had with the local borough, its police and school district. It was held in the block containing both the borough offices and police headquarters.
Organizer Kareem Williams asked Mayor Ed Nelson to review police policies and collect public feedback about incidents of abuse of force. He called on changes to be made according to the findings.
Keyon Williams read a model from the "#8cantwait" campaign of changes for the borough to adapt.
"The guidelines specifically are ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require deescalation, require warnings before shooting, require police exhaust all alternatives before shooting (and) duty to interview," Keyon said. "Ban shooting at moving vehicles, use of force continuum and comprehensive force reporting."
Organizer Frank Manzano requested a meeting with Nelson so that Milton Police may be "demilitarized" and other reforms could be achieved. Among them, adopting a no-guns policy in police vehicles when traffic stops are made.
"There is no reason for guns," Manzano said. "Another thing we would like to do is sit down with the borough is to try and figure out is how we can implement social workers and mental health professionals on non-violent calls and low-level police calls so that we do not need to dispatch police with guns that can intimidate the average citizen."
Manzano also called on the Milton Area School District and others to teach what he called the "truth about history, the truth about what really happened and how this country was founded." He added that his new knowledge of history was largely self-taught.
"I would like to see schools, especially here in the rural areas of Pennsylvania, to really teach not a fabricated history of the United States of America," Manzano said. "If we are are going to teach history, we have to teach both sides. And that's the good and bad."
Williams added that they were willing to work with the local district to find out or change what the policy is when racism is used as a bullying tactic.
"We've all experienced it in our time in Milton and Northumberland County and the surrounding counties," he said. "What is the process when a student uses racism as a form of bullying? Do they get a detention? No. We feel they should be immediately suspended. The second offense they should be immediately expelled."
Organizers said they have talked with officials but they were awaiting more conclusive answers. They were hopeful that school board or borough council members would join them.
Participants included Susan Waggoner who had recalled similar grievances and gatherings.
"Going back to the 1960s, I feel that changes should have been made in our country, particularly for black people but also for immigrants and other minorities," Waggoner said. "I think it benefits the white people if we make these changes to our systems. We have so many problems in our systems."
Waggoner, a Union County resident, noted authors such as James Baldwin outlined many of the same social forces in their work from decades ago.
A man with a Blue Lives Matter and large dog made his way through the crowd at one point. The individual, presumed to be a counter demonstrator, audibly asked a "Williams" if he was paid for the activity.
Later in the afternoon, there was an extended discussion near neighboring homes on Filbert Street involving "All Lives Matter" proponents and the original group of demonstrators.
Union County Sheriff's deputies also stayed for a time as Filbert Street was temporarily closed to traffic.
