LEWISBURG — At least nine people were reportedly left homeless as the result of a Sunday afternoon fire which ignited inside of an apartment house on North Third Street in Lewisburg.
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, firefighters from multiple departments responded to the apartment house at around noon Sunday. The Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrived on scene to find heavy smoke from the rear of the house. Police reported the blaze started in a kitchen and extended into the attic of the building.
According to the Milton Fire Department Facebook page, a rescue truck from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company was the first piece of fire apparatus to arrive on scene. Crews from the rescue used a hose line to attack the fire on the second floor of the apartment house.
“(Milton’s ladder truck) arrived, took the address and was given orders to open the roof,” the Facebook post said. “The tower crew split with half going interior to assist (William Cameron Engine Company firefighters) with suppression and the others laddered the structure.”
Crews who went to the roof of the building cut a hole in the roof in order to help ventilate smoke from the building.
Firefighters were on scene for three hours.
In addition to Lewisburg and Milton, firefighters from White Deer Township, Mifflinburg and Union Township were called to the scene.
