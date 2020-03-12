Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Story Time STEAM, 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Cyber Monday, 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays. Assistance with technology is available.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• My Doll and Me, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. For ages 7 and up.
• Reader’s Theater Jr., 4:30 p.m. Monday. For ages 7 to 10.
• St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cookbook Book Club, noon Tuesday.
• Kid’s Kitchen Jr., 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Making green eggs and ham. For children ages 3 to 6.
• Crazy 8s Club, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. For students in first through fifth grades.
• Travels with Carlee, India, 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Beginner Sewing For Kids, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23. For children ages 8 to 12.
• Crazy 8s Club Epic Air Traffic Control, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. For children in first through fifth grade.
• Teddy Bear Picnic, noon Wednesday, March 25. For children ages 3 to 6.
———
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Crafts, 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• Books for Babies, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Read and Play, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Book Club, 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
• Quilting, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Gadget Help, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• DIY Pinterest Club, 6 p.m. Monday.
• Lucky Charms Game, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• After School Craft for Kids, 3 p.m. Thursday.
———
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Baked potato fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. today at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Board of trustees meetings, 5:30 p.m. Monday and April 20, May 18, June 15, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
• Teen Snacking Workshop, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
———
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For children through age 5.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• Eat Better for Less, 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through April 6.
• Board of trustees meetings, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. today.
• Pi Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Tony Shively Book Signing, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Women’s Sufferage in Central Pennsylvania, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 20.
• Microsoft Word Basics, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
• AARP Mature Driver, 1 to 5 p.m. March 26-27.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
• Road to Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
———
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Board of trustees meetings, 6 p.m. April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
• Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead for the Public Library for Union County, 5 p.m. Saturday at Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University, Lewisburg.
• Lego Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
• Microsoft Word Basics, 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 23.
• Master Gardener: Growing Tomatoes, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
• Choosing a College That is Right for You, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
• Creative Writing Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 30.
• Advanced Conversational Spanish, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 30.
• Beginner Conversational Spanish, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 30.
• Union County Library System board meetings, 5:30 p.m. June 2 and Dec. 1.
