MILTON — State Police At Milton confirmed one person was killed in an early morning crash Saturday along I-80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Joan Fernando Valerio Jimenez, 22, of West Milton, was driving a 2001 Honda CRV westbound when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guiderail and came to rest in the right lane, troopers said. Jimenez was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said, and then struck by a 2007 GMC Acadia driven by a 35 year old from Cleveland, Ohio, and a 2019 Tesla X driven by a 28 year old from Jersey City, N.J.
Jimenez, also known as Joan Valerio, was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m. Saturday UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury, by Northumberland County Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco. The manner of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
There was a passenger in the Honda, Alondr Rodriguez Santos, 22, of Milton, though police did not indicate any additional injuries.
Jiminez, the coroner’s office reported, is from the Dominican Republic and was in the area visiting his brother in Watsontown.
