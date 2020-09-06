BRIAR CREEK — A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue in the coming week in South Centre Township, Columbia County.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Thursday, Sept. 10, contractor HRI Inc, will be applying epoxy overlay on Route 11 on the bridge spanning Briar Creek in Berwick, Columbia County. Motorists can expect single-lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the contractor will begin paving the eastbound ramps onto Interstate 80. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane or Interstate 80 to be closed between the Lime Ridge and Berwick exits, as well as lane shifts along the ramps while work is being performed. Work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Thursday, Sept. 10, the contractor will continue paving Route 11 in Briar Creek Township. Motorists should expect lane shifts while the work is being performed. Flaggers will be used at intersections within the work zone. Work will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades and line painting.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project, which is expected to be completed by late November.
