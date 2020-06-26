Brown named to dean’s list
UNIVERSITY PARK — Madison Brown, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Penn State University Park Campus College of Education.
To qualify, a GPA of at least 3.5 is needed.
Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if: Their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Carter Kerstetter, of Lewisburg, who is in the computer science program.
• Maggie Epure, of Winfield, who is in the business administration-accounting program.
• Jenai Mckeen, of Coal Township, who is in the applied liberal arts program.
• Gabe Stumbris, of Lewisburg, who is in the applied arts and sciences program.
• Carter Casimir, of Lewisburg, who is in the political science program.
• Brittani Hook, of Lewisburg, who is in the echocardiography program.
Preisch recognized at Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Claire Preisch, of New Columbia, was among those recognized by the Elmira College Department of Athletics for the achievements made by its student-athletes and staff members throughout the 2019-2020 academic year.
Students and staff were honored during the 50th Annual Athletics Award Banquet, held virtually through web stories and a multi-day social media campaign, beginning on May 18 and concluding on May 21.
Preisch received Women’s Cross Country Booster Club Runner of the Year.
Bloomsburg University recognizes PSAC Scholar-Athletes
BLOOMSBURG — Three local students are among those to be recognized as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-2020 academic year at Bloomsburg University.
In order to earn PSAC Scholar-Athlete recognition, each student-athlete must have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.25 throughout the year.
Local students to receive the recognition include:
• Tyler Bailey, of Mifflinburg, a member of the men’s cross country/track and field team.
• Brianna Doebler, of Mifflinburg, a member of the field hockey team.
• Collin Hummel of Lewisburg, a member of the men’s swimming team.
Apple named to honor list
GETTYSBURG — Caitlin Apple, of Lewisburg, has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester.
Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the list.
Gettysburg College announces dean’s commendation list
GETTYSBURG — Gettysburg College has announced its dean’s commendations list.
To be named to the list, students must have a quality point average of 3.300 to 3.599.
Local students named to the list include:
• Celia Hussar of Lewisburg
• Ronald Lentz of Lewisburg
Miller named to dean’s list
ALLENTOWN —
CarolAnn Miller, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students earn dean’s list status with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Delp named PSAC Scholar-Athlete
KUTZTOWN — A school-record 205 Kutztown University student athletes have been named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Keanna Delp, of Mifflinburg, is among those named.
To be eligible for PSAC Scholar-Athlete honors this year, a student-athlete must have finished the 2019-20 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
