Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) made the following statement after voting against both articles of impeachment:
“I was proud to stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law by voting to oppose both articles of impeachment.
“Today’s vote to impeach the president is the culmination of years of unwarranted investigations, baseless accusations, and a blind partisan disdain for President Trump that has caused House Democrats to abandon all respect for the Constitution and due process.
“Democrats have not proven one single fact or come up with one single piece of evidence proving President Trump committed an impeachable offense. Rather, by spending years engaged in this impeachment farce, Democrats have played directly into the hands of those who wish to sow political discord in this country.
“From where we stand today, it is difficult to tell who will treat House Democrats more harshly: voters or history.”
