CSFES board hears fire and emergency company update

LEWISBURG — Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board members recently got a look at the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) budget and a capital expense projection.
Stephen Bolinsky, WCEC deputy chief, explained to the board that the company has employed an apparatus replacement strategy which would stagger some acquisitions. Thus, projections of ambulance replacement for $275,000 apiece were indicated in both 2022 and 2024.
“The last investment was two ambulances at a time, which we try not to do,” Bolinsky said. “Based off the current fleet, it was a necessity. We’re looking with this next cycle to start to stagger the ambulance fleet.”
Bolinsky estimated that the ambulance fleet responds to 3,200 EMS calls per year, far more than the fire fleet. They are usually replaced in about eight years while fire apparatus may not be replaced before 25 years, depending on usage.
By 2023, Bolinsky said a pumper/tanker would have to be financed. However, they would look toward replacing a current pumper and tanker (two units) with a single unit. About $650,00 would need to be financed.
The company projected a purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus units worth $216,000 in 2020. A FEMA firefighting assistance grant has been applied for.
Other capital projections for 2020 included purchase of a $16,000 Lucas device. The commercially available item mechanically compresses the chest of a patient in need of CPR with the correct pressure and cadence.
The 2020 budget projections included spending of $1,921,389 on income of $1,901,335. The $20,054 shortfall would be made up for via spending below what was projected, a common practice among municipal agencies.
The presentation also noted that the company has authorized purchase of used aerial apparatus as its current unit only reaches 79 feet and is limited for protection of the new PRIME tower at Evangelical Community Hospital. The articulated unit comprising of a tractor and a “tiller” will be picked up from a York fire company later this week. It will be outfitted with additional equipment to allow a ladder to extend to the needed length of 105-feet.
The WCEC has applied for a charitable contribution from Evangelical Community Hospital to offset the aerial purchase and buy equipment to outfit it properly. It was noted that WCEC Chief Jamie Blount connected with Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, to gain interest in making a donation. Bucknell University was also approached for financial support.
Chairman Michael Derman, representing Lewisburg, noted that the department took in more income than expected in 2019, going from a deficit to a surplus. Income was nearly 13% higher than projected and expenses were nearly 5% less than budgeted.
The board named Derman to chair for 2020 and Matt Schumacher, of East Buffalo Township, vice chair.
