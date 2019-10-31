Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.