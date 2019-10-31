HARRISBURG — In advance of the 2020 grant opening, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be offering free, in-person grant workshops at six locations across Pennsylvania in November.
Participants will receive guidance and updates on DCNR’s online application process and how to create a competitive application. Attendees will also receive information on eligible applicants and projects, and learn about the documents required for various projects.
The workshops will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 7, at Friedman Jewish Community Center, Kingston; Nov. 13, Montgomery County Public Training Campus, Conshohocken; Nov. 14, Giant Food Store Community Room, Camp Hill; Nov. 19, Pine Township Community Center, Wexford; Nov. 20, Trinity Point Church of God, Clarion; and Nov. 26, Ramanda Conference Center, State College.
To register visit http://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
