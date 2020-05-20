MANSFIELD — Emma Criswell, of New Columbia, has been named to the spring president's \list at Mansfield University.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- AP-NORC poll: Americans harbor strong fear of new infections
- Q&A: Safety a big concern as workers return to their jobs
- Trump considering hosting G-7 summit in US after all
- Trump threatens funds for states easing voting in pandemic
- Reopening: It's back to business, but not business as usual
- 'Frugal' EU nations push back vs French-German recovery plan
- Fabled 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' to be released
- The Latest: Riske, Anisimova highlight Florida tennis event
Most Popular
Articles
- Tens of thousands in losses reported in Turbotville burglary
- Elementary Teacher of the Year inspired by her grandmother
- Evangelical CEO 'disturbed' by sheriff comments
- Bucknell to open in fall but final plans not set
- Some semblance of normalcy
- When the State Stopped: A look back at how Pennsylvania arrived at a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic
- First COVID-related death reported in Montour County; Snyder County adds another case
- Girl Scout working to replace footbridge
- Market monitored, no cause for concern found
- William E. Cooper
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight (1)
- Students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says (1)
- Taxpayers foot bill to supply legislators, army of aides (1)
- It's time to reopen Pa. (1)
- LBG Council discusses Farmer's Market, UC Sheriff (1)
- Coronavirus unemployment benefits are high, putting workers and employers at odds (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.