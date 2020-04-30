LEWISBURG — Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said board acton to address property tax due dates was a possibility at the next commissioners meeting.
Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday via an online app. Registration information will be posted at www.unioncountypa.org.
"There has been some discussion about extending some grace time to the face amount," Boop said. "I think there is probably going to be come board action to address that at the (Tuesday) board meeting."
Boop said the discount period for payments has passed and would be a nightmare to alter what has already been collected.
Some municipalities have discussed extending the period the face amount could be paid without penalty. Lewisburg Borough opted to wait for the county to make a decision then follow accordingly so that there would be some uniformity in due dates.
Commissioners met with municipal representatives Wednesday, as they have remotely since the COVID-19 emergency began. Boop estimated that about half of the municipalities in the county joined in.
Boop noted the issue of federal inmates being moved to Union County and USP Lewisburg. He said it was fortunate that there had been no bad outcomes reported to date. Whether a great number would be COVID-19 positive and overwhelm the local health care system was at issue.
