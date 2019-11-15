Meule earns seat on WR board

SUNBURY — A familiar face will be joining the Warrior Run School District school board.
Tara Purcell, director of the Northumberland County Board of Elections, said write-in votes have been tallied in the county.
According to Purcell, Jennifer Meule received 33 write-in votes to win an open seat representing Region 1 on the board. She said that was more than any other candidate received for the term, which is for two years.
Meule previously served on the board from 2014 through 2017, including a two-year stint as board president.
She will replace George Grose, who did not seek re-election.
Two newcomers will also be joining the board representing Region 3, Linda Shupp and Danelle Reinsburrow. They replace Abby Appleman and Charles Axtman, both of whom did not seek re-election.
Current board President Doug Whitmoyer was re-elected to represent Region 2. Board Vice President Tamara Hoffman was re-elected to a seat representing Region 1.
In Milton, Purcell confirmed that Joe Moralez received five write-in votes to win an open seat representing Ward 1 on borough council. Moralez will replace council President Jason Budman, who did not seek re-election.
Another new member will also be joining council, John Pfeil representing Ward 3. He received 137 votes and will be replacing Scott Farr, who did not seek re-election.
Members of council re-elected to continue serving are: Jamie Walker, Ward 2; Cindy Fawess, Ward 4; and Charles Swartz, Ward 5.
Purcell also confirmed the number of votes cast in races for contested seats on the Milton Area School District school board.
Three candidates were on the ballot for two seats representing Region 2. Those seats will go to Lindsay Kessler, who received 301 votes, and incumbent Christine Rantz, who received 208 votes. J. Blue Moser was also on the ballot, receiving 203 votes.
Kessler will replace Kelly Everitt, who did not seek re-election.
Three candidates were also on the ballot for two seats representing Region 3. Those seats will go to incumbent Eric Moser, who received 401 votes, and Andrew Frederick, who received 352 votes. Tracy Bruno, who was also on the ballot, received 144 votes in that race.
Frederick will be assuming the seat currently held by board President Dave Edinger, who did not seek re-election.
Another newcomer will also join the board. Kenneth Snyder was uncontested representing Region 1. He will replace Andrew McNeal, who did not seek re-election.
