SCRANTON — Several local residents were among the more than 600 master's and doctoral degree candidates at The University of Scranton, whose degrees were conferred at a virtual celebration ceremony held May 30.
Local students earning degrees include:
• Patrick J. McDevitt, of Coal Township, earned a Master of Science with a major in educational administration.
• Amber J. Ferdinand, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration.
• James Snyder, of Milton, earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.