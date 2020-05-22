MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT recently advised motorists who travel on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County, that lane restrictions will continue in both directions in the week ahead.
Work will begin on Tuesday and was expected to be completed on Friday, weather permitting. Work will be performed between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. daily, eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 217 and 233.
Short term lane restrictions will occur while contractor HRI, Inc. excavates and replaces deteriorated concrete slabs as well as replacing deteriorated pipes. The work is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.
