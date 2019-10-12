A walk through TIME

MILTON — From watching model trains chug along a giant display, to learning the history of Chef Boyardee, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) received an overview of the programming offered by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) during a Friday afternoon visit to Milton.
Casey’s tour, led by TIME Executive Director George Venios, started in the Milton Model Train Museum, which has been located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center for more than a decade.
“That’s serious detail work,” Casey said, as he looked at the many replicas of Milton buildings which dot the display. “Wow, this is incredible.”
Much of the tour focused on TIME’s programming for teenagers. Venios told Casey that teens helped to build the frame which the display sits on.
From the museum, the tour moved to the second floor, where Casey got a glimpse of the Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, an extension of The Jungle Teen Center.
There, Venios spoke to Casey about the Boiardi family’s impact on Milton. It was noted that the Boiardi’s Chef Boyardee brand is still manufactured in Milton, through the Conagra Brands plant which has supported TIME.
“The moral of the story is, a guy came here with a shirt on his back and look what he became,” Venios said, while speaking about the legacy of Hector Boiardi, also known as Chef Boyardee.
“(Boiardi) furnished many of the rations (to troops) during World War II,” Venios said.
Casey was amazed by that fact.
“He played a big role in that war,” Casey said. “I never knew that.”
The tour concluded in the Milton Moose Family Center’s basement, where Casey visited TIME’s Jungle Teen Center and met Milton Area High School seniors Colton Loreman, Cole Matter and Zachary Schreffler, who are all involved with TIME’s programming.
“The Jungle Teen Center started in 1945,” Venios told Casey. “It went from several locations. It went to the YMCA. It ran out of space. Then it went here.”
He noted that the center will soon undergo renovations. TIME will be launching a Maker Space program at its facilities. Programming will include culinary arts, industrial arts, art and design, music, gaming and a technology lab.
Venios explained that the teen center is more than an area for teenagers to hang out.
“This is a place for teens,” he said. “They have to run it. That’s the idea of the program... They manage it, staff it. They operate the teen center.”
While Venios said the center draws its biggest crowd for Saturday evening activities, it also offers after-school programs.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, participated in the tour as her organization is one of the teen center’s supporters. She told Casey the Moose building is in need of a $500,000 elevator system in order to provide better access to all of the programs being offered there.
“That is an ask, if there is any potential for federal funding,” Troutman said.
Casey indicated his office would be able to help search for funding sources.
“I can see why, in a place like this with so much happening, you need an elevator,” he said. “We will explore it to see if there’s a grant or loan program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.