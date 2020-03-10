LEWISBURG — Twelve residents were displaced by the apartment building fire reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 25 N. Third St., Lewisburg.
Lisa Landis, Red Cross regional director for marketing and communications, said the 12 people were from five families and included three children.
The aid was directed via the American Red Cross, Lewisburg office.
Edna Reinard, Red Cross disaster program specialist, said the displaced people were given immediate emergency aid, including clothing, food and money. Lodging assistance was arranged for residents who had no other place to go.
Medical needs were also addressed, Reinard said. There will also be follow-up with the families displaced.
Chief Jamie Blount of the William Cameron Engine Company said firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke coming from all four sides of the two-story apartment building.
“When the crews entered they found a large volume of fire in apartment number 3,” he said. “Apartment number 3 sustained heavy fire damage and smoke damage. The first floor sustained smoke and water damage.”
The fire extended to the attic, Blount noted, but firefighters were able to suppress it quickly.
He cited “careless cooking” as the cause of the accidental fire.
“There are some jurisdictions in the country where if you have an accidental fire that causes a lot of damage to someone else’s property, they do have laws and ordinances that allow you to be charged,” Blount added. “But that’s not here.”
Blount noted a firefighter sustained an injury and was treated at the scene.
