LEWISBURG — Kelly Solomon, RN, has been named director of The Family Place, the obstetrics unit, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Solomon has been an Evangelical employee since 1988. She has held a variety of positions throughout her years of service. She has served in medical/surgical, as a member of the Maternal Child team as a front-line staff nurse for more than eight years, as an ICU staff nurse for three years, as a house supervisor, and most recently as the director of Critical Care.
Solomon will continue her role as director of Critical Care Nursing and add the responsibilities of oversight for The Family Place.
Solomon earned her nursing degree at the Geisinger School of Nursing and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Aspen University.
