ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced it will be opening for the season Wednesday, July 1.
Initially, the park will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Rides will be pay-per-ride only with individual tickets.
More than 30 rides and the majority of food stands are expected to be open. Additional rides could be open as the season progresses.
A number of precautions have been put in place by the park, including: Placing more than 150 hand sanitizing stations throughout the park; enhancing cleaning and sanitizing routines; providing additional team member training; updating policies and procedures for team members and guests; producing signage with health and safety reminders; installing sneeze guards at food stands, gift shops, guest services and hand-stamp locations; and managing capacity via parking lot management, if necessary
