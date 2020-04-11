Editor’s note: We continue our tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa today.
MILTON — Aboard the USS Hamul, a destroyer tender, Bill Barnett and crew were busy repairing vessels damaged in the Battle of Okinawa when they came under attack.
It was one of some 2,000 kamikaze attacks American Naval ships endured during the nearly three-month battle, the bloodiest in history for the Navy.
Barnett, 96, remembered being on the deck of the ship with a smattering of other sailors.
“There were all kinds of ships around us,” he remembered. “There was big (Naval) brass (officers) on those ships, right in back of us.”
All hell then broke loose.
“The sky lit up with tracer bullets,” Barnett said.
They were under kamikaze attack as a lone Japanese plane appeared, then swooped down over the ship carrying the Naval officers. It was headed right toward the USS Hamul.
“If he was going to get hit, it would have taken him right into us,” Barnett remembered. “He pulled up and someone hit him. His plane went to pieces.”
The Hamul was a workhorse in the Pacific, having prepared and repaired ships for action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. The Hamul itself sailed for Okinawa in May 1945 and remained there until February 1946.
Barnett was at Okinawa in August when he learned the Japanese had surrendered.
“We didn’t know whether or not to believe it,” said Barnett of the surrender.
Some 12,000 sailors were killed at Okinawa, the heaviest loss of life in a single battle ever for the Navy. Another 50,000 were wounded. A total of 36 American ships were sunk and another 368 damaged.
