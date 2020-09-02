MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg school directors opted for five-day, in-person schooling Tuesday night, abandoning a plan adopted a week ago.
Dennis Keiser, Mifflinburg Area School District board president and director, said fellow board members responded well to questions posed about plans for the first marking period.
“Since things have changed somewhat, I think we can move forward with ‘Plan 1,’” Keiser said. “That will meet with the satisfaction of a vast majority of our families and parents.”
Online learning, e-school, will also be offered if parents choose it.
“I greatly appreciate (the board) coming together one more time,” Keiser said. “That was pretty much my call to call another meeting. I’m glad everybody was willing to do that.”
Keiser said conversations with Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent, indicated staff, teachers and administrators will be ready to go for the opening of school on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“There are always going to be some glitches, no two ways about it,” Keiser added. “But it is like one of those things, you iron out those problems as they arise. I think we are up to the task.”
Rates of new COVID-19 positive tests in Union County fell from “substantial” to “moderate” or “low” in the last reporting week, supporting the return to traditional school with an e-learning option.
The 9-0 vote came at an “emergency” meeting called after Keiser and Lichtel concurred the plan adopted last week could have been clarified.
That plan offered a remote learning choice for kindergarten through Grade 5 and two-days per week in person schooling for Grades 6 through 12. It was widely criticized as confusing among other things.
An online petition with more than 360 signatures and comments supported revisiting the matter.
Fred Reibsome, who started the online petition, thanked the board for revisiting the matter when called to the Zoom platform at the start of the meeting.
“I can understand people who want to keep their children at home to have that option,” he said. “I just hope the board reconsiders and gives what seems to be the overwhelming majority of parents the choice to send their kids to school this year.”
Dr. Michael Morrison, of Lewisburg, said the assumption that older students need less social and emotional support than younger kids was not true. He quoted a video released by Dr. Harlen Gessner of Evangelical Community Hospital, which cited 80 deaths were presumably from coronavirus while “regular” influenza killed 160 last year. Morrison said the decision the previous week was not in the best interest of students and implored the board to return to five-day instruction.
Another online viewer added that some students find school a safe haven from difficult living situations. Online learning was also not an option for families without a parent or guardian to help the young students.
