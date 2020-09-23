SHAMOKIN — US Marshals arrested a 27-year-old Philadelphia man wanted for murder on Tuesday in Shamokin.
Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Yaasiyn Brown at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the first block of Raspberry Hill Road, Shamokin.
On April 14, the Philadelphia Police Department investigated the fatal shooting of a man in the 700 block of East Locust Avenue. Based on their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Brown with murder and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Brown in Philadelphia were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him, marshals noted.
Brown was taken into custody without incident and turned over to Northumberland County officials to await extradition to Philadelphia.
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Williamsport Bureau of Police; the Lycoming County Probation Office; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Pennsylvania State Police; and, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole – all of whom participated in this investigation, marshals reported
