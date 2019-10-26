LEWISBURG — Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) board members recently gathered to discuss how the center would adapt to changes in the community it serves.
Population shifts in Lewisburg and vicinity were cited among the changes, as well as revamping of the local roster of community-related facilities. It was feared, and noted in a recent letter to The Standard-Journal and other publications, that the needs of the DHCC could be lost in the shuffle of major capital projects.
“We ourselves are struggling with this issue,” said Penn Garvin, DHCC board president. “That is, how to be responsive to the changes in the community.”
Other board members said change in the community was a fact of life but required action.
“Those changes aren’t bad changes, they are just changes,” observed Mike Glazer, board member. “I think we want to get on top of the building and shout don’t forget us!”
The Rev. Dan Wilt, of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and a board member, admitted that adapting to change while remaining true to core principles was a challenge.
“Right now we are fighting to stay open because we don’t believe the vision will be maintained fully,” Wilt said. “This isn’t Davids fighting Goliaths, this is all of us working together for a wholistic society.”
Wilt said the world was changing and the DHCC had to rise to the occasion.
Garvin concluded the DHCC’s commitment to an all-inclusive ethic went beyond programs offered and was something which could equip young people to grow amid more change.
“Accepting the changes and working with them makes a community harmonious,” Garvin said. “Not accepting the changes and working against them or hoping they will go away by just not recognizing or excluding them makes for tension in a community.”
The DHCC, Garvin surmised, would look for like-minded allies.
“One of the things we are doing is starting to look towards others who have a similar view of wanting to make this community harmonious and respond to the changes, “ said Garvin. “We want to sort of pull ourselves together to be able to share in what we do and help each other in what we do.”
