WASHINGTONVILLE — The director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is hopeful the Montour County commissioners will be able to develop a funding source which will allow the Montour Preserve to remain open beyond next fall.
During Monday’s MARC board meeting, Director Bob Stoudt said board members approved signing a one-year lease with Talen Energy for MARC to continue operating the preserve. The new lease will begin Oct. 1.
Previously, Stoudt said in 2014 as Talen Energy was taking over ownership of PPL’s Montour plant, MARC learned educational programming was going to be discontinued at Montour Preserve — which had been owned and operated by PPL.
In 2015, MARC signed its first one-year lease to take over operations of the preserve. Stoudt said the lease is renewable annually for up to 10 years as long as MARC can fund operations of the preserve.
Stoudt anticipated the board would agree to signing another one-year lease to operate Montour Preserve as the organization has the funding in place to cover one more year of expenses to operate the 650-acre facility.
Previously, Stoudt said it takes $130,000 per year to operate the preserve. MARC’s total budget for the six sites it operates — including Montour Preserve — is $200,000.
“Since Jan. 1… we have so far brought in 108 donations totaling $30,692.95,” Stoudt said. “That was specifically earmarked for Montour Preserve.”
Of those funds, Stoudt said $10,000 came from the the U.S. Gypsum facility, which is located near the preserve.
He said MARC has set a goal of raising $65,000 in individual donations, $65,000 in corporate contributions and $65,000 from municipal partners to help fund operations.
“I had to admit to my board I had fallen woefully short,” Stoudt said.
“We’ve been in close contact with the Montour County commissioners,” he continued. “They’ve been updated, essentially, weekly. We have let the commissioners know… I do not believe I am going to hit my (fundraising) mark.
“The commissioners have said, essentially… (Montour Preserve) is too important to let fail,” Stoudt said. “The commissioners are working with us to develop a new source of revenue.”
Stoudt added that he could not provide the specifics on what that source may be.
“The Montour County commissioners are working to develop an additional source of funding,” he stressed. “The parks in the county are important. The Montour County commissioners are working toward helping us to find funding.”
Stoudt hopes he is able to provide more specific details following the Sept. 23 MARC board meeting.
“The painful truth of it is, last Monday I was to the point where I knew I was going to fail,” Stoudt said. “I was starting to put together an exit strategy (regarding Montour Preserve).”
By the middle of last week, Stoudt said he “stepped back from the edge.”
“We really, desperately, hope we can develop a way to develop new sources of revenue,” he said.
During Monday’s board meeting, Stoudt said a motion was tabled until September to consider future operation of the Montour Preserve beyond Oct. 1, 2020.
“At this point, our hope is the Montour County commissioners will find a way to help make this work,” Stoudt said.
The MARC board did agree to temporarily eliminate all non-essential spending.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
