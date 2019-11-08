Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Story Time STEAM, 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Cookbook Club, noon on the third Tuesday of each month.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Teen and Tween Time, 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
• Cyber Mondays, noon to 6 p.m. Mondays. Library offers assistance with technology.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Fundraising night, 4 to 8 p.m. tonight at Panera, 6951 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg. A portion of food purchases will be donated to the library.
• Library closing early, 3:30 p.m. Monday.
• Crafters’ Corner, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Slime Time, 2 p.m. Wednesday. For children ages 3 to 5.
• Lego Club, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Thursday, Dec. 12. For children ages 5 and up.
• My Doll and Me Like to Cook, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
• Reader’s Theater, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. For children ages 7 to 10.
• Crazy 8s Club, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. For children in first through fifth grade.
• Creative Art, 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
• Library closed for Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.
———
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Exam Cram, 6 to 8 p.m., the first Monday of each month.
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Club, 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• Baby Classes, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Classes, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Quilting, 6 p.m. Thursdays
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• Special Book Club Local History Presentation, 7 p.m. Thursday. Malcolm Barlow will discuss “Only One Child.”
• Annual Toy Auction, 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Drawings start at 1 p.m.
• Holiday Ornament Painting for kids, 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Pizza with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
———
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Tech The Halls, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Board of Trustees meetings, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
———
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For children through age 5.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Fridays, Nov. 15 and 29.
• Live Your Best Life with Diabetes, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Nov. 15. Call 866-415-7138.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Friday, Nov. 22.
• Night Sky Program, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
• Legos Blocks and other Fun Toys, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Robotics Club for Kids, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Tech the Halls, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Photos with Santa, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
———
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• ABC Play With Me or Parent/Child Workshop, 10 a.m. Wednesdays in October.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• International Education Week, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• Honoring All Who Served, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Game of Thrones Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Civil War Cider Co.
• Fall book sale, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-14, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16.
• Lego Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
• Knitting, noon Mondays in October. 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 18 and 25.
• Create a 3D Turkey, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
• Mah Jongg Club, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 19 and 26.
• The First Thanksgiving Celebration, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Beginning ASL I, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Beginning ASL II, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Zen Meditation, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
• Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
