SUNBURY — Runner Sunday will once again give people an opportunity to run or walk in an event on a Sunday and not miss church.
The Rev. Andrew Weaver, pastor of the United Lutheran Church, Wolf’s Crossroads, said the Runner Sunday 5K/10K would start at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the church at 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury. Registration is open now at www.runnersunday.com and www.falconracetiming.com.
The race took a year off in 2018, which Weaver conceded was simply due to the summer passing too quickly.
But the courses will remain the same.
The 5K would again feature some climbing but still be beginner-friendly.
Weaver called the 10K a “real treat” and noted it was more like an old-time road race. The course takes runners past Spyglass Ridge, then over several other ridges before returning to the church.
“For runners who like a good hilly run, it’s a beast,” he said. “The 5K is beginner-friendly enough, especially if you live around here and are used to not having a lot of flat areas.”
Weaver, race director, said it is kind of hard to find a market for this type of run.
“I find that trail runners love hills and road runners love flat (courses),” he said. “This is more of a hilly road run. You would think it is a hybrid but it tends to be the kind of thing that a lot of road runners avoid and so do the trail runners.”
Weaver stressed that safety is the top priority for the event, with a volunteer crew watching every spot on the road.
Weaver said the 10 a.m. worship service will feature a “shoe blessing” and welcome runners and walkers.
Runner Sunday will benefit the Christmas Program of the Northumberland County Children and Youth Department.
Weaver said the return of Runner Sunday will mark the completion of the Suburban Sunbury Series.
The First Alarm 5K Run Walk hosted by the Upper Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Company, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Pa. Coon Club, 363 Anthracite Road, Sunbury, would be the first in the series. Sign ups are now open online at www.runsignup.com.
Weaver noted the popularity of other series races and said he would make prizes in his wood shop for participants who are in both races.
