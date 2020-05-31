Perhaps you have walnut trees in your yard or you realize that the perfect garden plot in your yard is right next to your neighbor’s walnut tree. Whatever the case may be, walnut trees can significantly hinder your ability to grow a successful garden.
Walnut trees produce a chemical known as juglone. Juglone is found in roots, leaves, stems, buds and nut hulls of black walnut trees and other walnuts and of hickory trees to a lesser extent. Juglone can have a negative impact on many plants. The most common symptoms of juglone sensitivity in landscape and garden plants is the yellowing and wilting of leaves, especially throughout the hot dry periods during the growing season, ultimately resulting in wilting and death of the plant.
However, before you give up on gardening in your yard or take the drastic step and cut down your black walnut trees consider a few steps you can take to still have a successful garden near juglone producing trees. While I personally do not have black walnut trees in my yard, there are black walnut trees in a neighboring yard. In fact, when I first set up my garden, I actually chose a spot much too close to my neighbor’s black walnut trees. However, I was able to mitigate the effects by installing raised garden beds. I laid a barrier at the bottom of the garden beds to prevent contact with roots and brought in soil from offsite to add to my garden beds. Even plants, like tomatoes and peppers, that are sensitive to juglone, have survived and thrived in my raised garden beds.
If you haven’t already chosen a gardening site like me, consider choosing a location that is away from the black walnut trees. If you don’t want to use raised beds, you can improve soil drainage and aeration by adding organic matter to your gardening site; including things like: peat moss, bark mulch, compost, and rotted manure which can help to decrease the amount of juglone in the soil. Additionally, make sure you either prevent or remove the black walnut tree leaves, hulls, and stems from decomposing near your planting areas. The highest concentration of juglone can be found in the nuts, so take special care to remove them from your gardening site. Even if you do not have black walnut trees, be aware of the composition of your mulch so you do not inadvertently introduce black walnut bark, wood, hulls, and leaves into your gardening site.
While it may seem that there are many steps to take to garden around walnut trees, in fact there are many plants that will do just fine near your black walnut trees without any amendments to your gardening site. Vegetables that tolerate juglone include: onions, beets, carrots, beans, and squash. Flowers like hosta, iris, zinnia, bee balm, daffodil, bleeding heart, and phlox can also handle being planted near juglone-producing trees. As do popular landscaping shrubs and trees like flowering dogwoods, arborvitae, eastern redbud, forsythia, and Rose of Sharon. If you would like to see a complete list of plants you can grow near black walnuts and for additional information, check out Penn State Extension’s article: Landscaping and Gardening Around Walnuts and Other Juglone Producing Plants (https://extension.psu.edu/landscaping-and-gardening-around-walnuts-and-other-juglone-producing-plants).
