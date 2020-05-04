WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming County Resource Management Services will be collecting recycling at two locations in the Williamsport area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at specified times.
Sites include the Penn College parking lot at 1359 W. Third St., Williamsport (next to the Transfer Station) and Kmart parking Lot at 1901 E. Third St., Williamsport.
Visitors are asked to wear masks while accessing the sites. Staff will be there to direct traffic and help but will not handle any materials.
Acceptable recyclable materials: Cardboard (must be broken down) and clear/brown/green glass bottles and jars will be collected in separate containers; plastic bottles and jars (Nos. 1/2), tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans will be accepted commingled (into one container); and newspaper, office paper, magazines, chipboard, and junk mail will be accepted commingled (into one container).
Plastic bags are not acceptable in the recycling containers. Any bagged material must be emptied. The only exception is shredded office paper, which can be in a clear bag.
