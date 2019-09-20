WILLIAMSPORT — The police officer who restarted the Barbara Miller cold case in 2017 has reportedly been awarded a $115,000 settlement in a civil lawsuit he had filed against the City of Williamsport.
According to published reports, Tim Miller was awarded $115,000 as a settlement to a lawsuit he filed against the city as the result of time he spent there as the assistant chief. Miller said he faced a pattern of harassment by the former administration.
Reports indicate Miller is no longer able to return to the Williamsport Police Department and has agreed to not appeal a police pension board decision to not award a disability pension to him.
After serving with the Williamsport department, Miller was hired as the Sunbury Police Chief in January 2017. He resigned from that position in July 2018.
While serving as chief in Sunbury, Miller resurrected the Barbara Miller cold case. Barbara Miller, who is not related to Tim Miller, has been missing since 1989. The search included an extensive investigation around a home on North Front Street in Milton.
The Barbara Miller case remains unsolved.
