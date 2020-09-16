HARRISBURG — State data released Wednesday showed confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 31 over six area counties. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
Confirmed cases rose by 12 in Northumberland County, seven in Lycoming County, and four each in Union, Snyder and Columbia counties. No new cases were reported for the second-straight day in Montour County.
Statewide, cases rose by 776. Twenty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,903 since March. Cases since March have risen to 196,990, based on state data.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 763 cases (46 deaths)
• Columbia County, 811 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 567 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 414 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 193 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 140 cases (5 deaths).
