HARRISBURG — State data released by the Department of Health showed Pa. added 579 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, though local numbers were largely flat.
Locally, two new cases were reported in Northumberland County and one each in Columbia and Lycoming counties. No new cases were reported in Montour, Snyder and Union counties. No new local deaths were reported.
Thirty-nine new deaths were reported across the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 6,557. Total cases of COVID statewide is 83,770, state data indicates.
Confirmed case counts locally are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 257 cases (5 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 172 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 376 cases (33 deaths)
• Union County, 81 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 61 cases (0 deaths)
• Snyder County, 52 cases (2 deaths)
