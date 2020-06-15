8 new COVID-19 cases across Union, Northumberland counties

HARRISBURG — Five new cases of COVID-19 in Union County were confirmed Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Three new cases were confirmed in Northumberland County.
In Union County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 81, while Northumberland County's number of confirmed cases rose to 204.
Snyder County's number of cases increased by one, and Columbia's increased by two.
Statewide, 232 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Across Pennsylvania, there are 6,243 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 28 new deaths reported Monday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Central Susquehanna Valley by county, with deaths listed in parentheses, are:
• Northumberland County, 204 (4)
• Lycoming County, 171 (17)
• Union County, 81 (2)
• Snyder County, 51 (1)
• Montour County, 57
• Columbia County, 359 (33)
