STATE COLLEGE — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College believes 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall over the Central Susquehanna Valley this weekend.
Meteorologist Joe Ceru said the snow will start falling between 7 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
“There is high confidence in a system coming through this weekend, putting down some snow,” he said. “The biggest question for this weekend is going to be snow amounts.”
Ceru said the snow is expected to change to sleet and freezing rain.
“The question is when that change occurs,” he explained. “That will, of course, affect how much snow that you get.”
While the snow is expected to start falling Saturday morning, Ceru said it will take some time for the storm to “ramp up.”
“It will continue to snow through the early part of the afternoon,” he said. “It should transition, mid afternoon, mid to late afternoon, to snow and ice pellets.”
The storm is expected to transition back to snow late Saturday night.
“Right now, for Milton, you are looking at around 4 to 6 inches (of snow),” Ceru said.
The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around freezing, with lows in the mid 20s.
“Please, if you are going to travel on Saturday, please take your time,” Ceru said. “Roadways will be slick, especially if it transitions to sleet and freezing rain. It could cause icy patches... Slow down, take your time and be safe.”
As of Thursday morning, Ceru said there were no other winter storms on the horizon beyond the weekend storm.
