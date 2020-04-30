WILLIAMSPORT — The Tributary, Lycoming College’s annually published literary journal, recently published its 2020 issue. This year, the professionally bound journal features prose, poetry, and art from more than 20 different Lycoming students.
In addition to featuring multitudes of student publication and artwork, the journal itself is also run entirely by students, with minimal supervision by G.W. Hawkes, Ph.D., professor of English and creative writing at Lycoming College.
For the 2020 issue, Sam Rutan, a member of the Class of 2021 from South Williamsport, served as the managing and layout editor. Other students involved included: Catherine Carmody, a member of the Class of 2020 from Harleysville, prose editor; Megan Friedline, a member of the Class of 2020 from Boswell, Prose editor; Boone Jenkins, a member of the Class of 2020 from Williamsport, poetry editor; Samuel Novoa, a member of the Class of 2020 from Byram Township, N.J., poetry editor; and Rebekah Groff, a member of the Class of 2021 from Reading, art editor.
The Tributary also awards prizes to the top submissions in prose, poetry, decided on by the faculty, and art, decided on by the publication’s staff.
The prize for prose was awarded to Allison Lax, a member of the Class of 2021 from Williamsport. Hope Nemceff, a member of the Class of 2020 from Phoenixville, won the prize for art.
The James and Emily Douthat Endowed Fund for Student Publications underwrites the publication of this journal.
