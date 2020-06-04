LEWISBURG — Bucknell university has announced the postponement of its commencement scheduled for July 19 to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucknell is planning for an in-person commencement for the class of 2020 to be held, potentially between commencement for the Class of 2021 on May 21, and reunion 2021, scheduled for June 4, 2021.
