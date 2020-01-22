Milton school district launching capital campaign

MILTON — A capital campaign which could bring in between $1 and $1.5 million to support the athletics, arts, health and wellness, and career and technical education in the Milton Area School District was recently launched in what’s being described as a “quiet phase.”
Debbie Sontupe, president of Match Nonprofit Consulting, spoke on the capital campaign during Tuesday’s school board meeting. The board has contracted the consulting firm to conduct the capital campaign.
Sontupe said the theme for the campaign is “Past, Present and Future… the Panther Legacy.” She said the campaign has a tentative quiet goal of raising between $1 and $1.5 million to support the district.
She said a formal announcement of the campaign’s goal will not be made until 50 to 60% of the quiet goal has been reached.
The quiet phase of the campaign is currently underway, which Sontupe said is expected to last until July. Over the next six months, a committee of community volunteers working on the project will be soliciting “major gift” donations from what’s being classified as “top prospects.”
In the fall, Sontupe expects a formal announcement of the campaign to be made in an effort to push the campaign over the top of its goal.
In business actions, the board approved a proposed preliminary 2020-2021 budget which sets expenditures at $36.9 million, revenue at $35.6 million and draws $2.7 million from the district’s fund balance in order to cover the deficit.
The proposed budget sets real estate millage for the Northumberland County portion of the district at 74.35. Millage for the Union County portion of the budget is set at 17.96 under the terms of the proposal.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink read a statement during the meeting in which he stressed that the budget is only preliminary, and the final taxing numbers have not yet been set.
“We will use the preliminary budget as the starting point for a process that will see our budget fine tuned over the coming months,” he said. “Adoption of the preliminary budget is not an agreement to raise taxes. That vote will come in the spring, along with the final budget adoption.”
Fink said the board will be presented with various taxing options by the time the final budget is adopted on May 19.
“From there, they will decide the tax rate that will best serve our district and taxpayers,” Fink said.
If the board opts to raise taxes to the maximum allowed by law, Fink said a property owner in the Northumberland County portion of the district who pays $2,000 per year in taxes will see their tax bill increase by $10.13 per month. A property owner in the Union County portion of the district who pays $2,000 per year in taxes will see their tax bill increase by $11.50 per month if taxes are increased to the maximum.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations and retirements: Debra Bleistein, business and accounting teacher, effective June 30, 35 years with the district; Lois Buck, school nurse, effective June 30, 17 years with the district; Cynthia Krebs, art teacher, effective June 30, 27 years with the district; Donna Spear, instructional coach, effective Jan. 24, 35 years with the district; Christine Wendt, school nurse, effective March 2, four years with the district; and Melissa Coup, White Deer Elementary School nurse, effective Jan. 9, one month with the district.
• Hiring: Rachel Higgins, secretary to the high school principal, $11.70 per hour; William Benedito, ESL aide, $15.55 per hour; Jessica Poole, assistant nurse at White Deer Elementary School, $30 per hour;
• The Milton Historical Society to use the high school library Jan. 26, Feb. 16 and March 15 for a lecture series.
• The Alyssa Dressler Foundation to use the high school gym and two classrooms Feb. 28-29 for free youth heart screenings for students age 12 to 19.
• Traci Ferguson, Jennifer Waltman, several chaperones and 13 students to attend the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals Feb. 5-10 in Orlando, Fla.
Lindsay Bogle, a third-grade student at Baugher Elementary School, was named January Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The following students were recognized during the meeting: Jonah Snyder, Rotary Student of the Month for December; Mylea Neidig, Outstanding Senior for December; Bradley Murphy, Rotary Student of the Month for January; and Tanner Walter, Outstanding Senior for January.
The meeting included a 30-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.
